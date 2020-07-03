Ray Howard Stevenson

September 16, 1955 – May 24, 2020

It is with great sadness we announce that Ray Stevenson has passed away peacefully in his brother and sister-in-law’s home surrounded by family and will not be returning home to the community of Whelan. He passed on May 24, 2020 at 64 years of age after a brave fight with cancer.

Ray was born on September 16, 1955 in Nokomis, SK to Agnes and Bill Stevenson. He was raised alongside siblings Virginia, Sheila, Glen and Gail. His siblings will remember him as a brother that they could always count on to have their backs.

Ray moved to the Whelan area in 1987 and returned back to Prince Albert for medical care in 2018.

Ray started off shingling roofs, doing carpentry and then refining his skills as a finishing carpenter. In his 30’s, Ray started a construction company with his parents, building and maintaining homes with the Ministikwan First Nation Community where he pick up many useful skills and became a “jack of all trades”.

He took on the farm life raising pigs and chickens and was also available to the neighbouring community with odd jobs, including mail carrier. His favourite time was spent with grandchildren.

Ray was survived by his spouse Sherry Wick; his children, Sheldon Stevenson (Patrizia), Charmaine Stevenson (Tim), Vanessa Bear (Jason), Erica Stevenson (Angelo), step-children Shawn Wingham, Stacey Sanford (Darrell), George Wingham (Margoux); and 19 grandchildren.

Ray was predeceased by his father Bill Stevenson, sister Virginia Placsko and nephew Warren Placsko.

Card of Thanks

The family would like to thank the amazing staff of the Saskatoon Cancer Centre and the Prince Albert Cancer Outreach Program. A special thank you goes out to the Prince Albert Homecare team for making him comfortable in his last few weeks. Interment will take place at the Whelan Cemetery and a community memorial gathering will also take place at a later date. In lieu of other tributes, the family is asking for monetary donations to the Whelan Community Hall or the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan, https://cancerfoundationsask.ca/.

