February 20, 1953 – May 14, 2020

It is with great sadness that we have to say goodbye to our loving father and husband Dennis Lehoux. Dennis was born on February 20, 1953 in Meadow Lake, SK and passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14th, 2020 with his loving wife of 44 years (Lyn) and their sons (Kelly, Terry & Cory) at his side.

Dennis was a lifetime resident of Meadow Lake and lived most of his life on an acreage south of town where he made friends with many of his neighbours. Dennis was proud of working at the Norsask sawmill for over 30 years and often talked about how this afforded him the opportunity to do things with his family such as camp at Kimball Lake and fish in the Meadow Lake Provincial Park which he loved. He took numerous family and friends fishing and they almost always brought a large fish home. Dennis’ largest fish was a 30 pound northern pike and his best fishing spots were his best kept secrets!

He passed his love of the outdoors onto his boys as he spent endless hours with them hunting, fishing, trapping, snowmobiling, camping, boating and even water skiing. He took pride in working with his family and teaching them to preserve their game whether it was sausage making, jerky, smoking or canning meat and especially having a good ol’ fish fry with them. Dennis had a love for cooking and spent a lot of time making family meals as well as volunteering at the legion on wing nights and at Family Day at the lodge. He loved how his cooking brought everyone together.

Dennis retired in 2008 and often said that he was lucky to have been able to enjoy his retirement the way he did. Dennis enjoyed meeting new people and lending a helping hand wherever he could whether somebody at the lake forgot to pack something and he could lend his own or there was a person who didn’t have transportation to go to a doctor appointment and he would offer to drive. Later in life Dennis and Lyn moved to town in order to help Dennis’ elderly mother for many years before her passing. He also moved his brother Paul to Meadow Lake and he and Lyn cared for Paul for many years before Paul moved into the lodge.

Dennis always had a soft spot for helping elderly folks which was evident with the numerous hours spent at the Meadow Lake Lodge where he would play his accordion.

It was later in life that Dennis self taught playing the accordion/keyboard/organ and formed a band called The Incredibles. Dennis was able to go from town to town with his band putting smiles on many faces with the polka and old time music that he played. His love for music made him happy in so many ways whether it was his fond friendship with band mate Wilf Morgenstern or the joy he felt playing at Telemiracle.

He travelled to many communities sharing his love of music and even travelled as far as Flin Flon, MB to play his accordion in the annual Blueberry Jam Music Gathering with his niece Bernice. It was a special joy for him to be able to play for the first time on a Grand Piano during one of his music performances at a Seniors Center in Humboldt, SK.

Dennis was an incredible person/family man/friend and will be forever missed by his wife (Lyn), sons Kelly (Alicia), Terry (Tamara) and Cory (Janet) as well as eight grandchildren Megan (Hunter), Emily, Savannah, Nicholas, Logan, Erin, Ethan and Kara.

Card of Thanks

The family would like to thank everyone for the cards, phone calls, visits, food and flowers. Thank you to the doctors and nurses at the RUH hospital in Saskatoon and the Meadow Lake hospital for the incredible care you provided to Dennis. Thank you to Martens Warmen Funeral Home for your compassion and professional services during this difficult time.