September 11, 1930 – June 5, 2020

It is with immense sadness that the family of Nick Hritzuk announces his peaceful passing on the evening of Friday, June 5, 2020.

Nick is survived by his wife of 55 years, RoseAnn; son Alex (Colleen) and daughter Christine (Raffaele); grandchildren, Makayla, Jarrett, Kyler, and Kason (Hritzuk), Adamo, Gianmarco (Pagani); his brother John; his niece Natasha (Grant), his first cousins Peter Hritzuk, Marie Prendergast, George Kuprys and John Kuprys.

He was predeceased by his parents Alex and Irene Hritzuk, his Uncle Bill Hritzuk and Aunt Ann Kuprys.

Nick was born in Koshcheniki, Poland in September 1930 to Alex and Irene. The family, including his one brother John (1934), immigrated to Canada in 1936 and settled in the Winding Creek District near St. Walburg, SK. Years later, they resettled in Makwa, SK and built a new farm which continues to operate today.

Nick met RoseAnn in Edmonton, Alberta in 1964, where he swept her off her feet all the way back to Makwa. On May 29, 2020, they celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary.

Nick was a resilient, hardworking and loving father who adored his family which includes son Alex and daughter-in-law Colleen, daughter Christine, and grandchildren Makayla, Jarrett, Kyler and Kason.

Nick loved the farming life, but at one point actually contemplated retiring from it – that was some 30 plus years ago. Among others, Nick’s skills included ingenuity and craftsmanship, and he was also known to invent a device or two to make things easier around the farm. Good thing his abilities were inherited by Alex and Jarrett, the junior members of the farming family.

Nick’s interests included fishing, hiking and downhill skiing. Later on in life, Nick and RoseAnn spent 20 plus winters in Palm Springs, but also enjoyed travelling to many parts around the world including China, Southeast Asia, Africa, Russia, Mexico, Panama Canal and Alaska, not to mention the myriad of trips exploring our beautiful country of Canada. Nick loved telling countless stories of his travels, especially about China, Cambodia, Vietnam and Thailand.

Nick showed great strength and love right up until his last days with us. Suffice it to say that he was a very successful father, spouse, grandparent, farmer and world traveller. We are all very proud of his wonderful accomplishments and they will never be forgotten.

Rest in Peace Nick…

your loving family and friends.

The family is grateful and thankful for all the kindness, care and support provided to our much-loved Nick by the Meadow Lake Hospital Care Team. In memoriam donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke https://www.heartandstroke.ca/get-involved/donate or the Canadian Cancer Society https://www.cancer.ca/en/donate/.

Condolences to the family can be sent to www.jethomasfuneralhome.com.