Ernest James “Ernie” Hanlon passed away at the Lloydminster Hospital on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the age of 61 years.

Ernie is lovingly remembered by: his wife, Sandy; his children, Amanda (Ken) and Patrick; his grandchildren, Chloe, Milo and Coby; his siblings, Carol, Rosey (Darrell), Joseph (Celine), Bernice (Murray), Dennis, Sheila (John) and Phillip (Christie); his former spouse, Valerie; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and extended family.

Ernie was predeceased by: his parents, Ernest and Mary Hanlon; sister, Emma; brothers-in-law,: Jerry Brown, Dave Chislett and Doug Voisey.

Ernie was born in Newfoundland. In his younger days Ernie was a rower and was involved in the annual St. John’s Regatta. He loved the great outdoors, especially when hunting and fishing and golfing. His grandchildren were the light of his life and his time spent with them was priceless.

A private family service will be held in Ernie’s memory at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ernie’s memory may be made to ALS Society of Canada.