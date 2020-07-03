Morgan Day passed away at the Lloydminster Continuing Care Centre, Lloydminster, Alberta on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the age of 91 years.

Morgan is survived by: his loving wife Ellie Day; son, Archie (Ronda) Day; daughter, Karen (Murray) Schmidt; grandson, Tynan Day (Ashley Ostrom); two granddaughters, Marina Day and Hannah Schmidt; brothers-in-law, Ewald (Nieves) Hein and Ervin (Dianne) Hein; sisters-in-law, Olga Chuey and Tillie Hein; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Morgan was predeceased by: his parents, Archie and Elsie Day; brother, Owen Day; grandson, Andrew Schmidt; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Alfred (Elizabeth) Hein, Martha (Paul) Regitnig and Orest Chuey; and his nieces, Cathy Chuey and Holly Day.

The memorial service for Morgan was held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church, Lloydminster, AB with Pastor John Haycock officiating.

The eulogy was read by Archie Day. The music was by Brenda Findlay, Craig and Darlene Hafso. The urn bearers were Tynan Day, Marina Day and Hannah Schmidt. The interment was held at the Saint John’s Cemetery.

Donations in memory of Morgan maay be made to the First Lutheran Church or donor’s charity of choice.



Card of Thanks

Morgan’s family would like to thank Dr. L Uwaifo, Dr. V.Naidoo and Dr. M. Ali as well as the care staff at the Lloydminster Continuing Care Centre and the Dr. Cooke Extended Care Centre. Thanks also to Pastor John Haycock, Brenda Findlay, Craig and Darlene Hafso and McCaw Funeral Services.

Ellie, Archie, Karen & families