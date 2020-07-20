There are 19 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan July 20, bringing the total to 962 cases. The new cases are located in the Central (8), Saskatoon (5), South (5) and North (1) regions.

Of the 962 reported cases, 145 are considered active. A total of 802 people have recovered.

Ten people are in hospital. Seven people are receiving inpatient care; five in Saskatoon, one in the South and one in the North. Three people are in intensive care; two in Saskatoon and one in the South.

Of the 962 cases in the province:

• 184 cases are travellers;

• 519 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 167 have no known exposures; and

• 92 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 58 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 340 of the cases are from the Far North, 211 are from the Saskatoon area, 124 from the North, 120 from the South, 87 from the Regina area and 80 from the Central region.

• 133 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 331 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 300 are in the 40-59 age range; 167 are in the 60-79 age range; and 31 are in the 80-plus range.

• 51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

• 15 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 82,943 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of July 18, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 60,463 people tested per million population. The national rate was 93,658 people tested per million population.

COVID-19 tests continue to be performed at a high rate. Since Sunday, 1,319 COVID-19 tests were performed, resulting in a total of 3,953 tests taking place over the past three days.

COVID-19 Awareness

Since mid-June, there has been an increase in cases in the southwest and west-central parts of Saskatchewan, both on colonies and in the broader community. Public health investigation is ongoing to determine transmission chains and to identify contacts. While most of the recent new cases have been in southwest and west-central Saskatchewan, the risk of COVID-19 transmission continues to exist in every part of the province. This is why everyone must continue to take precautions and follow public health measures.

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing is now available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811.

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.