There are eight new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan July 21, bringing the total to 970 cases. The new cases are located in the Far North (2), Central (2), Saskatoon (1) and South (3) regions.

Of the 970 reported cases, 142 are considered active. A total of 813 people have recovered.

Twelve people are in hospital. Nine people are receiving inpatient care; seven in Saskatoon, one in the South and one in the North. Three people are in intensive care; two in Saskatoon and one in the South.

Of the 970 cases in the province:

• 187 cases are travellers;

• 528 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 168 have no known exposures; and

• 87 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 58 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 342 of the cases are from the Far North, 212 are from the Saskatoon area, 124 from the North, 123 from the South, 87 from the Regina area and 82 from the Central region.

• 133 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 333 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 304 are in the 40-59 age range; 168 are in the 60-79 age range; and 32 are in the 80-plus range.

• 51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

• 15 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 83,676 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of July 19, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 61,413 people tested per million population. The national rate was 95,071 people tested per million population.



COVID-19 Awareness

Since mid-June, there has been an increase in cases in the southwest and west-central parts of Saskatchewan, both on colonies and in the broader community. Public health investigation is ongoing to determine transmission chains and to identify contacts. While many of the recent new cases have been in southwest and west-central Saskatchewan, the risk of COVID-19 transmission continues to exist in every part of the province. This is why everyone must continue to take precautions and follow public health measures.

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing is now available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811.

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Garage sales return

Saskatchewan continues to progress through Phase 4 of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan. Additional activities and businesses are being reopened in a measured, careful manner as part of the plan to reopen the provincial economy.

Starting July 21, modifications come into effect for:

• Drive-in theatres: reducing distance between vehicles to two metres, down from five metres.

• Retail guidelines, libraries and places of worship: reducing the length of time that returned or donated items must be held to 24 hours, down from 72 hours.

• Fitness facilities: permitting 24-hour access to fitness facilities, and ensuring registration of guests to facilitate contact tracing, if required.

• Campgrounds: laundry facilities are now able to open following new guidelines for safe operation.

Also on July 21, the following activities will be reopened, with operating guidelines outlined in the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan:

Yard and Garage Sales

All individuals must observe gathering sizes outlined in the current Public Health Order and ensure that physical distancing can be maintained. Guidelines include heightened sanitation, signage that encourages distancing, and advice around payment options. Sales must be held by a single household—group events are not permitted at this time.

Door-to-door Canvassing and Sales

Physical distancing is to be maintained when visiting a residence and between volunteers/staff. Guidelines include frequent hand hygiene and no sharing of common materials including pens, pencils and promotional materials.

Saskatchewan residents are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the guidelines and follow recommendations to ensure the province can continue to re-open in a safe manner without a significant increase in the transmission of COVID-19.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.