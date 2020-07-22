There are 60 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan July 22, bringing the total to 1,030 cases. The new cases are located in the South (50), Saskatoon (4), Central (3), Far North (2) and North (1) regions.

Of the 60 cases reported today, 48 are from colonies in the southwest and west central regions. Forty-three of those are located in a single communal living setting in the RM of Lawtonia.

There are currently 17 Hutterite communities with active cases in the following Rural Municipalities:

• Auverge (No. 76)

• Biggar (No. 347)

• Carmichael (No. 109)

• Eagle Creek (No. 376)

• Grandview (No. 349)

• Harris (No. 316)

• Kindersley (No. 290)

• Lawtonia (No. 135)

• Maple Creek (No. 111)

• Newcombe (No. 260)

• Perdue (No. 346)

• Pleasant Valley (No. 288)

• Prariedale (No. 321)

• Saskatchewan Landing (No. 167)

• St. Andrews (No. 287)

• Tramping Lake (No. 380)

• Webb (No. 138)

Of the 1,030 reported cases, 190 are considered active. A total of 825 people have recovered.

Thirteen people are in hospital. Ten people are receiving inpatient care; six in Saskatoon, two in the South and two in the North. Three people are in intensive care; two in Saskatoon and one in the South.

Of the 1,030 cases in the province:

• 189 cases are travellers;

• 532 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 184 have no known exposures; and

• 125 are under investigation by local public health.



Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 58 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 344 of the cases are from the Far North, 216 are from the Saskatoon area, 173 from the South, 125 from the North, 87 from the Regina area and 85 from the Central region.

• 154 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 349 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 320 are in the 40-59 age range; 174 are in the 60-79 age range; and 33 are in the 80-plus range.

• 51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

• 15 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 84,916 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of July 20, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 61,924 people tested per million population. The national rate was 96,217 people tested per million population. Testing continues to be performed at a high rate, with 1,240 COVID-19 tests being conducted yesterday.

Travel in Affected Communities

Last week, everyone was asked in the affected areas to take the following steps to protect yourself and others, and reduce further spread of COVID-19:

Stay in your home community as much as possible. Self-isolate and get tested if you are feeling unwell at all. Self-isolate and get tested if you have been in contact with anyone who is known to have tested positive. Limit your interpersonal contacts and group gatherings as much as possible.

Given the continued increase of active cases, the Government of Saskatchewan is working with the leaders of all communities where a significant number of cases exist to enact further restrictions on all non-essential travel into and out of their communities. This includes travel between Hutterite communities. It is recognized that some essential travel will be required and that will be limited to a small number of designated individuals for each community.

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing is now available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811.

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.