In July 2014, La Loche RCMP received a report of fraudulent activity committed by the former general manager of the Clearwater River Dene First Nation between 2008 and 2011.

The Prince Albert RCMP General Investigation Section and the La Loche RCMP Detachment conducted a thorough investigation, which included numerous interviews and a forensic audit. The audit revealed more than one million dollars in losses to the Clearwater River Dene First Nation.

As a result, 61-year-old Jonny Cheecham of La Loche has been charged with fraud over $5,000 under the Criminal Code of Canada.

Cheecham is scheduled to make his first appearance in provincial court in La Loche Sept. 21, 2020 at 10 a.m.