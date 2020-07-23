There are 42 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan July 23, bringing the total to 1,072 cases. The new cases are located in the South (23), Central (11), North (3), Far North (3) and Saskatoon (2) regions.

One person from the North who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. This person was in the 60-69 age range.

Of the 42 cases reported today, 17 are from colonies in the southwest and west central regions where there were existing cases. There are currently 15 Hutterite communities with active cases in both the southwest and west central regions.

Of the 1,072 reported cases, 218 are considered active. A total of 838 people have recovered.

Thirteen people are in hospital. Nine people are receiving inpatient care; five in Saskatoon, two in the North, one in the South and one in Regina. Four people are in intensive care; three in Saskatoon and one in the South.

Of the 1,072 cases in the province:

• 192 cases are travellers;

• 559 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 205 have no known exposures; and

• 116 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 58 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 347 of the cases are from the Far North, 218 are from the Saskatoon area, 196 from the South, 128 from the North, 96 from the Central region and 87 from the Regina area.

• 161 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 359 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 335 are in the 40-59 age range; 183 are in the 60-79 age range; and 34 are in the 80-plus range.

• 51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

• 16 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 86,384 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of July 21, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 62,798 people tested per million population. The national rate was 97,362 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, an all-time high of 1,468 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

Travel in Affected Communities

Last week, everyone in the affected areas was asked to take the following steps to protect yourself and others, and reduce further spread of COVID-19:

Stay in your home community as much as possible. Self-isolate and get tested if you are feeling unwell at all. Self-isolate and get tested if you have been in contact with anyone who is known to have tested positive. Limit your interpersonal contacts and group gatherings as much as possible.

The Government of Saskatchewan continues to work with the leaders of all communities where a significant number of cases exist to enact further restrictions on all non-essential travel into and out of their communities. This includes travel between Hutterite communities. It is recognized that some essential travel will be required and that will be limited to a small number of designated individuals for each community.

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing is now available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811.

Since introducing universal testing, there has been an increase in requests to be tested with the corresponding increase in provincial testing numbers. The SHA is working to ensure responsive service timing. If you are experiencing worsening symptoms, contact your physician’s office. If you require urgent care, call 911.

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.