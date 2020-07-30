There are 38 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan July 30, bringing the total to 1,306 cases. The new cases are located in the Central (14), North (12), South (6), Saskatoon (5) and Far North (1) regions.

One person from the South who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. This person was in the 90 to 99-year age range.

Of the 38 cases reported today, investigations completed thus far have found 23 cases are from multiple communal living settings across the province.

Of the 1,306 reported cases, 304 are considered active. A total of 984 people have recovered.

Fourteen people are in hospital. Nine people are receiving inpatient care; three in Saskatoon, one in the Central region, four in the South and one in Regina. Five people are in intensive care; three in Saskatoon and two in Regina.

Of the 1,306 cases in the province:

• 202 cases are travellers;

• 643 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 310 have no known exposures; and

• 151 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 63 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

• 348 of the cases are from the Far North, 276 from the South, 244 are from the Saskatoon area, 192 from the North, 154 from the Central region and 91 from the Regina area. One case’s location is still pending.

• 208 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 421 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 412 are in the 40-59 age range; 219 are in the 60-79 age range; and 46 are in the 80-plus range.

• 50 per cent of the cases are females and 50 per cent are males.

• 18 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 96,706 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of July 28, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 70,076 people tested per million population. The national rate was 104,992 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 1,682 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing is now available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811.

Since introducing universal testing, there has been an increase in requests to be tested with the corresponding increase in provincial testing numbers. The Saskatchewan Health Authority is working to ensure responsive service timing. Contact your physician’s office if you are experiencing worsening symptoms. If you require urgent care, call 911.

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.