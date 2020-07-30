June 22 1938 – June 12, 2020

Bill was born in a farmhouse in Dalton, SK on June 22, 1938. He completed grade eight and as many did back then he went out to work. He worked and farmed for a few years around Dalton. He met and married his wife Marlene, who is currently residing in a nursing home in Middle Lake. They had one child Daryl (Wendy) before moving to Kitimat, BC to work in a smelter. It is there they had their three other children: Steven (Yvonne), Eric (Holly) and Denise (Mark Thompson).

After a few years he moved back to Saskatchewan to work as a grain buyer for Sask Wheat Pool. The family moved from community to community as Bill was promoted, but he felt a small business was in his future.

He started a small drive-in restaurant in Naicam and worked as a carpenter in the winter. He sold it and moved to Meadow Lake in 1983 where he ran an Auto Salvage Parts yard for 10 years with his sons.

Selling it, he then worked at NorSask and Millar Western Pulp Mill as a security guard until he was diagnosed with cancer. After a successful bout of radiation treatment, he semi-retired into his woodworking shop. He created buffet and hutches, roll-top desks, end tables and cabinets for his kids which will be treasured forever.

Bill will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife, family and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister Carol (Tom) Handford and numerous nieces and nephews.