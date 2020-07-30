May 12, 1935 – June 25, 2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Constance (Connie) at Unity, Saskatchewan on June 25, 2020 with family by her side.

Connie grew up on the farm north of Dorintosh. She met Leslie Hanson and they married and moved to Unity where they raised their four boys. Connie lived for her family and friends. She will be lovingly remembered by her son Ted (Jeanette): grandchildren Tyler (Kristin), Lynette (Mark), and Brett (Alanna). Son Grant (Linda): grandchildren Vanessa, Kalee (Kevin), and Dustan (Stephanie). Son Ian (Rhonda): grandchildren Wynona and Arlan. As well as her nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, step-children, extended family and friends.

Connie was predeceased by her parents Harold & Myrtle Porter, brother Donald Porter, son Kelly Hanson, nephew Lorne Sully, her first husband Leslie Hanson and second husband Nick Leibel.

Connie was active in her community, she volunteered for years with the National Farmers Union, the United Church Women’s League, and the Unity Hospital Auxiliary. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Connie’s name to the Unity Hospital Auxiliary or to Unity Long Term Care Activities Fund.

A private graveside service was held July 25, 2020. Condolences can be sent to Grant Hanson Box 156 Dorintosh, SK, S0M 0T0. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Gerein Funeral Service; Unity, Saskatchewan.