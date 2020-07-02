A resident in the Far North who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. The individual was in their 70s. This brings the total number of deaths in the province to 14.

As of July 2, there are 795 total cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan. This includes four new cases reported July 1 and six new cases reported July 2.

Seven of the new cases are in the Far North, two are in the North and one is in the Saskatoon region.

Detailed COVID-19 data for July 1 and July 2 is available at https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness.

Of the 795 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 80 are considered active. A total of 701 people have recovered.

Six people are in hospital. Three individuals are receiving inpatient care in the hospital; two in Saskatoon and one in the North. Three people are in intensive care; two in the North and one in Saskatoon.

Of the 795 cases in the province:

• 165 cases are travellers;

• 478 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 109 have no known exposures; and

• 43 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 55 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 334 of the cases are from the Far North, 187 are from the Saskatoon area, 118 from the North, 80 from the Regina area, 64 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

• 116 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 278 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 249 are in the 40-59 age range; 131 are in the 60-79 age range; and 21 are in the 80-plus range.

• 51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

• 14 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 67,243 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of June 29, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 49,529 people tested per million population. The national rate was 73,695 people tested per million population.

COVID-19 Testing

Testing for COVID-19 is available to anyone currently working outside the home or anyone returning to work as part of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.

Testing is also available to:

• Those being admitted to acute care for more than 24 hours, including expectant mothers.

• Immunocompromised individuals and their health care providers.

If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headaches, aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose or a loss of your sense of taste or smell, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.