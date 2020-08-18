Loon Lake RCMP is currently (as of Tuesday morning, Aug. 18) on scene at a residence located on the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation in response to a firearms complaint.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area and follow any direction given by RCMP officers.

Residents can expect to see a heavy police presence in the area until the incident is resolved.

Updates will be provided as soon as more information is available.

UPDATE

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., an adult male was safely taken into custody.

The investigation continues and residents in the area will continue to see an increased presence throughout the day.

At this point, no charges have been laid. Updates will be provided as soon a more information is available.

UPDATE