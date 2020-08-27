There are five new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Aug. 27. This brings the total to 1,609 reported cases. The new cases are in the North West (3) and Saskatoon (2) zones.

Of the 1,609 reported cases, 58 are considered active. A total of 1,527 people have recovered.

Three people are in hospital. One person is receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon and two people are in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Investigations completed thus far have found that 29 of the 58 active cases are in communal living settings.

Of the 1,609 cases in the province:

• 234 cases are travellers;

• 822 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 484 have no known exposures; and

• 69 are under investigation by local public health

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 66 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

• 266 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults. 517 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 492 are in the 40-59 age range; 277 are in the 60-79 age range; and 57 are in the 80-plus range.

• 51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

• 24 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

• There are:

o 413 cases from the south area (213 south west, 189 south central, 11 south east)

o 352 cases from the far north area (346 far north west, 6 far north east)

o 262 cases from the north area (128 north west, 68 north central, 66 north east)

o 256 cases from the Saskatoon area

o 194 cases from the central area (161 central west, 33 central east)

o 132 cases from the Regina area

To date, 134,772 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of August 25, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 96,775 people tested per million population. The national rate was 139,570 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 1,254 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing is now available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811. Contact your physician’s office if you are experiencing worsening symptoms. If you require urgent care, call 911.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.