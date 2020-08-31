There are four new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Aug. 31, bringing the total to 1,619 reported cases. The new cases are located in the Saskatoon (1), Central East (1), Southwest (1) and South Central (1) zones.

Of the 1,619 reported cases, 34 are considered active. A total of 1,561 people have recovered.

Three people are in hospital. One person is receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon and two people are in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Investigations completed thus far have found that five of the 34 active cases are in communal living settings. As the number of active cases in communal living settings is now very low, it will no longer be reported separately unless the number of active cases in these settings rises above 20.

Of the 1,619 cases in the province:

• 237 cases are travellers;

• 826 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 483 have no known exposures; and

• 73 are under investigation by local public health

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 66 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

• 269 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults. 521 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 494 are in the 40-59 age range; 277 are in the 60-79 age range; and 58 are in the 80-plus range.

• 51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

• 24 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

• There are:

o 417 cases from the south area (216 south west, 190 south central, 11 south east)

o 353 cases from the far north area (347 far north west, 6 far north east)

o 262 cases from the north area (128 north west, 68 north central, 66 north east)

o 260 cases from the Saskatoon area

o 195 cases from the central area (161 central west, 34 central east)

o 132 cases from the Regina area

To date, 140,253 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of August 29, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 100,728 people tested per million population. The national rate was 144,734 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 981 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing is now available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811 or your physician’s office if you are experiencing worsening symptoms. If you require urgent care, call 911.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.