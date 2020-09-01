There are three new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Sept. 1, bringing the total to 1,622 reported cases. The new cases are located in the North Central (1) and Saskatoon (1) zones. The location of the third case is pending.

Of the 1,622 reported cases, 31 are considered active. A total of 1,567 people have recovered.

Three people are in hospital. One person is receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon and two people are in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Of the 1,622 cases in the province:

• 239 cases are travellers;

• 829 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 483 have no known exposures; and

• 71 are under investigation by local public health

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 66 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

• 269 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults. 523 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 495 are in the 40-59 age range; 277 are in the 60-79 age range; and 58 are in the 80-plus range.

• 51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

• 24 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

• There are:

o 417 cases from the south area (216 south west, 190 south central, 11 south east)

o 353 cases from the far north area (347 far north west, 6 far north east)

o 263 cases from the north area (128 north west, 69 north central, 66 north east)

o 261 cases from the Saskatoon area

o 195 cases from the central area (161 central west, 34 central east)

o 132 cases from the Regina area

To date, 140,906 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of August 30, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 101,377 people tested per million population. The national rate was 146,435 people tested per million population

.

Yesterday, 653 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing is now available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811 or your physician’s office if you are experiencing worsening symptoms. If you require urgent care, call 911.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.