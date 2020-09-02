There are two new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Sept. 2, bringing the total to 1,624 reported cases. The new cases are located in the Northwest (1) and South Central (1) zones.

The location of the pending case reported yesterday was determined to be in the North West.

Of the 1,624 reported cases, 29 are considered active. A total of 1,571 people have recovered.

Two people are in hospital. One person is receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon and one person is in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Of the 1,624 cases in the province:

• 240 cases are travellers;

• 829 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 485 have no known exposures; and

• 70 are under investigation by local public health

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 66 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

• 269 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults. 523 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 497 are in the 40-59 age range; 277 are in the 60-79 age range; and 58 are in the 80-plus range.

• 51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

• 24 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

• There are:

o 418 cases from the south area (216 south west, 191 south central, 11 south east)

o 353 cases from the far north area (347 far north west, 6 far north east)

o 265 cases from the north area (130 north west, 69 north central, 66 north east)

o 261 cases from the Saskatoon area

o 195 cases from the central area (161 central west, 34 central east)

o 132 cases from the Regina area

To date, 142,126 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of August 31, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 101,806 people tested per million population. The national rate was 147,530 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 1,220 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

Non-Essential Interprovincial Travel Discouraged

While Saskatchewan’s current active case number is low, all other western provinces are experiencing increased COVID-19 transmission at this time and Saskatchewan continues to have a number of cases linked to interprovincial travel. This includes flights and by road.

While interprovincial travel is permitted, public health officials are discouraging recreational travel to and from Saskatchewan. Essential travel, including travel for agricultural production, industry, transport, medical appointments, etc. has always been permitted and will continue to be. However, unnecessary trips should be avoided at this time.

If you must travel, look to your destination and the posted COVID-19 case and risk information. Other jurisdictions may have requirements and/or restrictions. You must abide by the local public health orders in the province or territory you are visiting. If you do become symptomatic while travelling, contact the local public health assessment line for advice; you may be required to self-isolate in place. If you choose to travel, upon your return to Saskatchewan, carefully monitor for any symptoms and consider seeking testing upon your return to Saskatchewan.

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing is now available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811 or your physician’s office if you are experiencing worsening symptoms. If you require urgent care, call 911.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.