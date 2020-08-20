There are four new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Aug. 20, bringing the total to 1,590 total cases. The new cases are located in the Saskatoon (1) and South Central (3) zones.

Of the 1,590 reported cases, 149 are considered active. A total of 1,419 people have recovered.

Five people are in hospital. One person is receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon. Four people are in intensive care, all in Saskatoon.

Investigations completed thus far have found that 99 of 149 active cases are in communal living settings.

Of the 1,590 cases in the province:

230 cases are travellers;

818 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

476 have no known exposures; and

66 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

65 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

There are: 410 cases from the south area (209 south west, 190 south central, 11 south east) 352 cases from the far north area (346 far north west, 0 far north central, 6 far north east) 254 cases from the north area (121 north west, 68 north central, 65 north east) 249 cases from the Saskatoon area 194 cases from the central area (161 central west, 33 central east) 131 cases from the Regina area

260 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults. 509 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 492 are in the 40-59 age range; 274 are in the 60-79 age range; and 55 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

22 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 126,624 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of August 1, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 91,146 people tested per million population. The national rate was 131,033 people tested per million population.



Yesterday, 1,443 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.



COVID-19 Testing



The Saskatchewan Health Authority is working toward increasing capacity in early September. COVID-19 testing is now available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811. Contact your physician’s office if you are experiencing worsening symptoms. If you require urgent care, call 911.



General COVID-19 Information



General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.



Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.