Loon Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in recovering a stolen monument from a cemetery north of the Village of Loon Lake.



Some time during the last week of July, a large concrete horse statue was stolen from a gravesite. The photo above is of the monument, however it had been painted black when it was placed in the cemetery.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Loon Lake RCMP or Crimestoppers.