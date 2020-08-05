On Sunday (Aug. 2) just before 5 p.m., Beauval RCMP received a report of a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 965 between Canoe Lake and Cole Bay.

A truck carrying four occupants was travelling west when it lost control and rolled into the north ditch. Three occupants were ejected from the truck and one occupant was left trapped in the truck.

The driver, a 47-year-old male, was taken to hospital by ambulance to Ile-a-la Crosse and then by plane ambulance to Saskatoon.

A 30-year-old female was taken to hospital by STARS to Saskatoon. A 52-year-old female and a 50-year-old male were taken to hospital by ground ambulance to Saskatoon.

The 50-year-old male was released from the hospital.

The RCMP will not being releasing anymore information on the condition of the occupants.

Beauval RCMP and surrounding detachments including Patuanak, Canoe Lake and Waterhen RCMP, Meadow Lake RCMP Traffic Services, Saskatchewan RCMP Reconstructionist, and first responders Beauval, Ile-a-la-Crosse and Meadow Lake EMS, STARS air ambulance and Beauval Fire and Rescue all attended the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.