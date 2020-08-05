There are eight new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Aug. 5, bringing the total to 1,376 cases.

The new cases are located in the Northeast (3), Saskatoon (2), Regina (2) and Central West (1) regions.

Of the 1,376 reported cases, 225 are considered active. A total of 1,133 people have recovered.

Fifteen people are in hospital. Seven people are receiving inpatient care; three in Saskatoon, two in the South West region, one in the Central East region and one in Regina. Eight people are in intensive care; five in Saskatoon, two in Regina and one in the North Central region.

Of the 1,376 cases in the province:

• 205 cases are travellers;

• 703 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 358 have no known exposures; and

• 110 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 64 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

• 352 cases are from the far north zone (346 far north west, 0 far north central, 6 far north east), 294 cases are from the south zone (149 south west, 134 south central, 11 south east), 217 cases are from the Saskatoon zone, 226 cases are from the north zone (98 north west, 63 north central, 65 north east), 187 cases are from the central zone (159 central west, 28 central east) and 100 cases are from the Regina zone.

• 213 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 439 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 432 are in the 40-59 age range; 242 are in the 60-79 age range; and 50 are in the 80-plus range.

• 50 per cent of the cases are females and 50 per cent are males.

• 18 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 105,065 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of August 3, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 76,776 people tested per million population. The national rate was 112,706 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 786 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

More Detailed Data Available

New COVID-19 maps have been launched to provide more detailed information on the location of cases across Saskatchewan.

One map has 13 regions with comprehensive statistical information for COVID-19 activity in that region. The second map is broken down into 32 smaller zones and will provide new positive and current active COVID-19 case numbers for those smaller zones.

The current online Dashboard remains based on the previous six larger regions, while work is underway to incorporate the new geographic information over the next few weeks. The Dashboard can be found at https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness.

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing is now available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811. Since introducing universal testing, there has been an increase in requests to be tested with the corresponding increase in provincial testing numbers. The Saskatchewan Health Authority is working to ensure responsive service timing. Contact your physician’s office if you are experiencing worsening symptoms. If you require urgent care, call 911.

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.