There are three new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Aug. 24 and one case deemed to be an out-of-province resident has been removed from the Saskatchewan count. This brings the total to 1,602 reported cases.



The new cases are located in the Northwest (3) zone.



Of the 1,602 reported cases, 98 are considered active. A total of 1,482 people have recovered.



Five people are in hospital. One person is receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon. Four people are in intensive care, all in Saskatoon.



Investigations completed thus far have found that 60 of 98 active cases are in communal living settings.



Of the 1,602 cases in the province:

233 cases are travellers;

818 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

484 have no known exposures; and

67 are under investigation by local public health

Overall in Saskatchewan:

65 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

262 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults. 516 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 492 are in the 40-59 age range; 276 are in the 60-79 age range; and 56 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

22 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.



There are:

413 cases are from the south area (213 south west, 189 south central, 11 south east)

352 cases are from the far north area (346 far north west, 0 far north central, 6 far north east)

260 cases are from the north area (126 north west, 68 north central, 66 north east)

251 cases are from the Saskatoon area

194 cases are from the central area (161 central west, 33 central east)

132 cases are from the Regina area



To date, 131,944 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of Aug. 22, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 95,021 people tested per million population. The national rate was 136,089 people tested per million population.



Yesterday, 1,031 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan



COVID-19 Testing



COVID-19 testing is now available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811. Contact your physician’s office if you are experiencing worsening symptoms. If you require urgent care, call 911.



General COVID-19 Information



General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.