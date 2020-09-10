October 12, 1943 – August 16, 2020

Dianne Mae Bell was born in Meadow Lake on October 12, 1943 to Leroy and Grace Bell. The second oldest of six children, she was 16 years old when she lost her mother and had to take care of her siblings. That experience equipped her to become the wonderful caregiver and homemaker she became. Dianne took most of her schooling in Meadow Lake and then took part of her 12th grade boarding with family in Saskatoon. On a visit home while babysitting she met Walter. They were married May 5, 1961.

Dianne cared for approximately 50 foster children over the years.

Dianne’s hospitality was endless as she warmly greeted all who came through her door. She was immediately offering coffee, tea and dishing out goodies and treats.

Dianne’s many hobbies and interests included baking, knitting, crafting and sewing. She also enjoyed canning, gardening, hunting, caring for pet animals, milking cows, picking berries, playing cards, watching curling and being involved in family events. She particularly enjoyed watching her family in sporting events, attending graduations and gatherings for birthday parties. Dianne took a lot of pride in her flower gardens.

Dianne enjoyed travelling. She enjoyed two beautiful trips to BC with family, a trip to Thunder Bay to visit her brother Warren, and many short trips to Watrous and other places.

Sunday family gatherings at the farm were a regular event. She particularly looked forward to Mother’s Day family gatherings at Pagan Lake and the crocuses.

She had a deep faith, accepting Christ as her Saviour when the children were young. Dianne lived out her faith and trusted the Lord with her future.

Dianne was diagnosed with lung cancer on February 9, 2016. True to her spirit she battled courageously and sacrificially for the next four and one half years. According to her wishes, she passed away peacefully in her beloved home on August 16, 2020.

Dianne is survived by her loving husband of 59 years Walter Joseph Bell; her children Wesley (Amelia), Louise (Gary), Bertha (Dennis), Valerie (Bobby), Michael (Val), Shelly (Vince) and Victoria (special friend Ryan); foster daughter Jean Oatchess (Gavin); foster son Merle Littlespruce; sisters Christine, Jean (Pat), Joan (Ron) and Barb; brother Warren; step-brothers George and John (Diana); grandchildren: Roxanne, Kendall, Miranda, Rolynne, Ashley (April), Devon (Jen), Trevor, Ramona (Luis), Rachael (Brett), Belinda (Matt), Wendy (B.J.), Tyrel, Tiffany (Kaelan), Kaylie, Jaycee (Kyle), Leighton, Tyler, Andrew, Garrick (Brittany), Janelle and Tristan (Elisha); great-grandchildren Peyton, Riley, Jaden, Jase, Layla, Raymond, Leah, Caleb, Macy, Hadleigh, Blaine, Chaz, Korbyn, Emma and Eystan.

She was predeceased by her parents Leroy and Grace Bell, infant daughter, in-laws Ralph and Julia Bell, step-mother Phoebe Bell (Carter), baby brother Roger Bell, brother Duane Bell, step-brother Clarence Carter, sons-in-law Blaine Nagy and Raymond Charpentier, brother-in-law Stephen Beckett and great grandaughter Anneliese Boynton.

Card of Thanks

The Bell family would like to thank those who visited, sent cards, donations and the many phone calls. Special thank you to Darcy, Pastor Curtis and Lauri from Home Care. We apologize if we forgot to mention anyone.