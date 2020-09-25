There are 11 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Sept. 24, bringing the total to 1,846 reported cases. The new cases are located in the Northwest (1), North Central (3), Saskatoon (3), Central East (1), Regina (1) and South East (1) zones. One case’s location is pending.

Of the 1,846 reported cases, 123 are considered active. A total of 1,699 people have recovered.

Eight people are in hospital. Eight people are receiving inpatient care; seven of those are in Saskatoon, one is in the South Central zone.

Of the 1,846 cases in the province to date:

• 278 cases are travellers;

• 919 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 533 have no known exposures; and

• 116 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

• 69 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

• 309 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 601 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 572 are in the 40-59 age range; 302 are in the 60-79 age range; and 62 are in the 80-plus range.

• 50 per cent of the cases are females and 50 per cent are males.

• 24 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

• There are:

o 441 cases are from the south area (222 south west, 200 south central, 19 south east)

o 366 cases are from the Saskatoon area

o 358 cases are from the far north area (349 far north west, 0 far north central, 9 far north east)

o 275 cases are from the north area (132 north west, 76 north central, 67 north east)

o 238 cases are from the central area (175 central west, 63 central east)

o 167 cases are from the Regina area

o One case is pending location

To date, 180,232 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of September 22, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers are available from Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 127,085 people tested per million population. The national rate was 183,596 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 1,742 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

Guidance for Fall Activities Available

With fall now upon us, the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan has been updated to provide guidance on fall activities. In addition to information to prepare for a safe Halloween, the guidelines also provide direction on how to safely celebrate Thanksgiving and fall/fowl suppers. Guidance is also provided to safely honour Remembrance Day.

The Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan continues to be updated with minor changes that reflect emerging advice on how businesses and activities can be conducted as safely as possible.

Businesses and organizers of events and activities are encouraged to review the plan for any updates. Saskatchewan residents are also encouraged to familiarize themselves with the guidelines and follow recommendations to ensure the province can continue to re-open in a safe manner without a significant increase in the transmission of COVID-19.

For full guidelines on new and existing activities, find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan Plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing is available to anyone who requests it. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner if you are experiencing worsening symptoms. If you require urgent care, call 911.

Priority testing is available for those who are symptomatic, health care workers and first responders, teachers and school staff.

If you are asymptomatic and planning to travel but require a test, please allow a minimum of seven days from the date of your test through to notification of results. You can also view your results directly on MySaskHealthRecord.

Drive-through testing sites that do not require a referral are operating in Regina and Saskatoon. This is in addition to the testing and assessment centres currently open.

Regina – International Trade Centre at Evraz Place – Hall C, 1700 Elphinstone Street

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays – 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturdays – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saskatoon – 3630 Thatcher Avenue

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays – 12 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

A valid Saskatchewan Health Card will be required for each person getting tested. A Canadian Armed Forces number or Interim Federal Health identification will also be accepted. You will be required to wear a mask during the registration process.

The drive-thru sites will be first come, first served so there may be some wait times. You must wait in your vehicle. There are no public washrooms available at these sites.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.