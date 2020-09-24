There are five new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Sept. 24, bringing the total to 1,835 reported cases. The new cases are located in the Saskatoon (2), Central West (1), Regina (1) and South Central (1) zones.

Of the 1,835 reported cases, 130 are considered active. A total of 1,681 people have recovered.

Eight people are in hospital. Eight people are receiving inpatient care; seven of those are in Saskatoon, one is in the South Central zone.

Of the 1,835 cases in the province to date:

• 277 cases are travellers;

• 906 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 533 have no known exposures; and

• 119 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

• 69 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

• 308 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 597 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 567 are in the 40-59 age range; 301 are in the 60-79 age range; and 62 are in the 80-plus range.

• 50 per cent of the cases are females and 50 per cent are males.

• 24 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

• There are:

o 440 cases are from the south area (222 south west, 200 south central, 18 south east)

o 363 cases are from the Saskatoon area

o 358 cases are from the far north area (349 far north west, 0 far north central, 9 far north east)

o 271 cases are from the north area (131 north west, 73 north central, 67 north east)

o 237 cases are from the central area (175 central west, 62 central east)

o 166 cases are from the Regina area

To date, 178,490 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of Sept. 22, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers are available from Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 126,072 people tested per million population. The national rate was 181,798 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 1,578 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

Weekly Reporting of Testing Numbers and Cases for Youth

Monitoring the trends of COVID-19 cases in school-aged children, the weekly report of cases and testing numbers for children aged 0-19 with data by age categories and testing positivity rates has been posted for the week of September 14-20 at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19-Safe-Schools-Plan. Reports will be published Thursdays.

Data is provided by 32 sub-zones to help the public more easily identify areas where virus activity may be more prevalent. Information is not specific to schools, but schools with a declared outbreak will be posted at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/latest-updates.

Failure to Abide by Public Health Orders May Result in Fines

In Saskatchewan and across the country, public health authorities are seeing increasing transmission rates as a result of contravention of public health orders and guidelines, particularly as a result of public and private gatherings. There can be very serious consequences for not following Public Health Orders, including fines. Fines may be $2,000 for individuals and $10,000 for corporations, plus a victim surcharge.

A $2,000 fine has been issued to an individual, following public health’s review of their contact investigation that determined the individual did not self-isolate when symptomatic.

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing is available to anyone who requests it. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner if you are experiencing worsening symptoms. If you require urgent care, call 911.

Priority testing is available for those who are symptomatic, health care workers and first responders, teachers and school staff.

If you are asymptomatic and planning to travel but require a test, please allow a minimum of seven days from the date of your test through to notification of results. You can also view your results directly on MySaskHealthRecord.

Drive-through testing sites that do not require a referral are operating in Regina and Saskatoon. This is in addition to the testing and assessment centres currently open.

Regina – International Trade Centre at Evraz Place – Hall C, 1700 Elphinstone Street

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays – 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturdays – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saskatoon – 3630 Thatcher Avenue

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays – 12 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

A valid Saskatchewan Health Card will be required for each person getting tested. A Canadian Armed Forces number or Interim Federal Health identification will also be accepted. You will be required to wear a mask during the registration process.

The drive-thru sites will be first come, first served so there may be some wait times. You must wait in your vehicle. There are no public washrooms available at these sites.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.