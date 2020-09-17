November 23, 1926 – September 3, 2020

On Thursday, September 3, 2020, Eugene Setrakov of Lloydminster, formerly of Loon Lake, SK passed away at the Lloydminster Long Term Continuing Care Centre at the age of 93.

When Eugene’s dad passed away, he took over the hotel and transport business. As he was only in his teens – his mother Elizabeth Setrakov helped him. Later Gene went into the construction business and had an office in Meadow Lake. He ploughed Sasktel cable across much of Saskatchewan.

Eugene (Gene) loved flying. He said his first lesson was in a Tiger Moth, landing on the railroad grade in Loon Lake. He had many hair-raising adventures in airplanes and went on to own a plane charter business in Meadow Lake.

Fixing on burned or wrecked equipment gave him a bigger thrill than having new ones. Auction sales were his passion – he was an auction sale junkie! In his retirement years it was yard sales – needless to say hundreds of pictures, ornaments, pots and pans were left!

Eugene loved fishing and often flew or drove to the far north, but wintered in the warm south.

Gene’s C.B. Radio handle was “General Bull Moose” and he lived his life that way and it was a good one – a good ride!

Eugene was predeceased by his wife Alva Setrakov, his parents Ivan (John) and Elizabeth Setrakov and sister Anne Sands.

He will be forever remembered by his children: Kathy (Eric) Block-Hanson of Lloydminster, John (Ada) Setrakov of Loon Lake, Judy (Lambert) Maier of Calgary, and Donald Setrakov of Loon Lake, 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place and a family memorial will be held at a later date.