August 23, 1969 – June 29, 2020

In loving memory of Lori Ann Marie Schlosser who was born August 23, 1969 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and passed away June 29, 2020 in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan.

Funeral liturgy was held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Our Lady Peace Roman Catholic Church in Meadow Lake, SK with Celebrant Father Doug Jeffrey OMI officiating. The readers were Brooke Mattus and Cole Pickett.

Urn bearers were Lori’s three children: Charlene Landstad, Kyle Schlosser and Lacey Bear. Honourary Urn bearers were all those who knew and loved Lori.

She is survived by her son Kyle (Tammy), Tucker, Vaida, her two daughters Charlene (Justin), Madison, Braelyn and Lacey (Dallas); her brother Robert, sister Sheri and furry companion Mufassa. She is predeceased by her loving parents George and Annette Paul and her brother-in-law John Mattus.