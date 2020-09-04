There are four new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Sept. 4, bringing the total to 1,638 reported cases. The new cases are located in the North Central (1), Central West (1), South West (1) and South Central (1) zones.

Of the 1,638 reported cases, 36 are considered active. A total of 1,578 people have recovered.

Three people are in hospital. Two people are receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon and one person is in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Of the 1,638 cases in the province:

• 250 cases are travellers;

• 831 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 487 have no known exposures; and

• 70 are under investigation by local public health

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 66 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

• 275 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults. 526 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 501 are in the 40-59 age range; 278 are in the 60-79 age range; and 58 are in the 80-plus range.

• 51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

• 24 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

• There are:

o 421 cases from the south area (217 south west, 193 south central, 11 south east)

o 353 cases from the far north area (347 far north west, 6 far north east)

o 267 cases from the Saskatoon area

o 267 cases from the north area (130 north west, 71 north central, 66 north east)

o 198 cases from the central area (164 central west, 34 central east)

o 132 cases from the Regina area

To date, 144,672 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of Sept. 2, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 103,502 people tested per million population. The national rate was 150,008 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 1,221 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

Drive-Through Testing For Regina and Saskatoon

Drive-through testing sites will be open September 8 in Regina and September 10 in Saskatoon, in addition to the testing and assessment centres currently open.

In Saskatchewan, testing is universally available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not, and the drive-through service provides an additional option in the two cities that account for approximately half of Saskatchewan’s provincial testing each day.

Regina – Open as of Tuesday, September 8

International Trade Centre at Evraz Place – Hall C, 1700 Elphinstone Street

Tuesdays and Thursdays – 4 pm – 8 pm

Saturdays – 8 am – 4 pm

Saskatoon – Open as of Thursday, September 10

3630 Thatcher Avenue

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays – 12 pm – 7:15 pm

Saturdays and Sundays – 8:30 am – 4 pm

• You do not require a referral from HealthLine 811 or a family physician or nurse practitioner to access the drive-through locations; however, a valid Saskatchewan Health Card will be required for each person getting tested. A Canadian Armed Forces number or Interim Federal Health identification will also be accepted.

• You will be required to wear a mask during the registration process.

• The drive-through sites will be first come, first served so there may be some wait times. You must wait in your vehicle.

• There are no public washrooms available at these sites.

Voluntary In School Testing Beginning Week of September 14

The first three locations for voluntary in-school testing are:

• Campbell Collegiate, Regina – Wednesday, September 16

• Holy Cross, Saskatoon – Thursday, September 17

• Carlton Comprehensive High School, Prince Albert – Thursday, September 17 and Friday, September 18

Parents can expect consent forms to be distributed to students on Wednesday, September 9.

Please do not wait for in-school testing if you are experiencing symptoms or believe that you have been a close contact of someone with symptoms. Throughout Saskatchewan, a referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811 or your physician’s office if you are experiencing worsening symptoms. If you require urgent care, call 911.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.