There are 19 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Sept. 18, bringing the total to 1,776 reported cases. The new cases are located in the Saskatoon (12), Central West (3) and Regina (4) zones.

Of the 12 new cases reported today in the Saskatoon area, six have been identified in the workplace at Brandt Industries. The remaining cases are linked to known cases that are being tracked by public health officials.

Of the 1,776 reported cases, 113 are considered active. A total of 1,639 people have recovered.

Five people are in hospital receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon.

Investigations completed thus far have found that 24 of the 113 current active cases are from communal living settings.

Of the 1,776 cases in the province to date:

• 264 cases are travellers;

• 877 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 520 have no known exposures; and

• 115 are under investigation by local public health

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

• 69 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

• 295 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 579 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 547 are in the 40-59 age range; 295 are in the 60-79 age range; and 60 are in the 80-plus range.

• 51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

• 24 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

• There are:

o 434 cases are from the south area (222 south west, 197 south central, 15 south east)

o 357 cases are from the far north area (349 far north west, 0 far north central, 8 far north east)

o 338 cases are from the Saskatoon area

o 271 cases are from the north area (131 north west, 73 north central, 67 north east)

o 232 cases are from the central area (171 central west, 61 central east)

o 144 cases are from the Regina area

To date, 166,646 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of Sept. 16, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers are available from Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 117,832 people tested per million population. The national rate was 170,848 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 1,980 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing is now available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner if you are experiencing worsening symptoms. If you require urgent care, call 911.

Priority testing is available for those who are symptomatic, health care workers and first responders, teachers and school staff.

If you are asymptomatic and planning to travel but require a test, please allow a minimum of seven days from the date of your test through to notification of results. You can also view your results directly on MySaskHealthRecord.

Drive-through testing sites that do not require a referral are operating in Regina and Saskatoon. This is in addition to the testing and assessment centres currently open.

Regina – International Trade Centre at Evraz Place – Hall C, 1700 Elphinstone Street

Tuesdays and Thursdays – 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturdays – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saskatoon – 3630 Thatcher Avenue

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays – 12 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

A valid Saskatchewan Health Card will be required for each person getting tested. A Canadian Armed Forces number or Interim Federal Health identification will also be accepted. You will be required to wear a mask during the registration process.

The drive-thru sites will be first come, first served so there may be some wait times. You must wait in your vehicle. There are no public washrooms available at these sites.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.