On Sept 19 at 6 p.m., 17-year-old Sayer McCallum was reported missing to the Meadow Lake RCMP. Sayer was last seen on Sept. 16t in Meadow Lake wearing black pants, black Adidas shoes and a hoodie. Sayer may be carrying a black and neon green backpack.

Sayer is described as being 5’6” tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He also has both of his ears pierced.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sayer McCallum is asked to contact Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.