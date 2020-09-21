There are seven new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Sept. 21, bringing the total to 1,814 reported cases. The new cases are located in the Saskatoon (5), Regina (1) and Southeast (1) zones.

Three of the new cases reported today in the Saskatoon area are associated with the workplace outbreak previously identified at Brandt Industries. To date, there have been 17 cases linked to that workplace.

Of the 1,814 reported cases, 145 are considered active. A total of 1,645 people have recovered.

Investigations completed thus far have found that 27 of the 145 current active cases are from communal living settings.

A total of 10 people are in hospital. Nine people are receiving inpatient care; seven of those are in Saskatoon, one is in Regina and one is in the South Central zone. One person is in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Of the 1,814 cases in the province to date:

• 271 cases are travellers;

• 887 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 525 have no known exposures; and

• 131 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

• 69 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

• 303 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 591 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 561 are in the 40-59 age range; 298 are in the 60-79 age range; and 61 are in the 80-plus range.

• 50 per cent of the cases are females and 50 per cent are males.

• 24 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

• There are:

o 439 cases are from the south area (222 south west, 199 south central, 18 south east)

o 357 cases are from the far north area (349 far north west, 0 far north central, 8 far north east)

o 353 cases are from the Saskatoon area

o 271 cases are from the north area (131 north west, 73 north central, 67 north east)

o 234 cases are from the central area (172 central west, 62 central east)

o 160 cases are from the Regina area

To date, 173,764 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of Sept. 19, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers are available from Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 122,761 people tested per million population. The national rate was 176,074 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 1,819 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Expansion in Regina

Drive-through testing will now be available in Regina on Wednesdays.

Regina – International Trade Centre at Evraz Place – Hall C, 1700 Elphinstone Street

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays – 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturdays – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saskatoon – 3630 Thatcher Avenue

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays – 12 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

A valid Saskatchewan Health Card will be required for each person getting tested. A Canadian Armed Forces number or Interim Federal Health identification will also be accepted. You will be required to wear a mask during the registration process.

The drive-thru sites will be first come, first served so there may be some wait times. You must wait in your vehicle. There are no public washrooms available at these sites.

COVID-19 testing is now available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner if you are experiencing worsening symptoms. If you require urgent care, call 911.

Failure to Abide by Public Health Orders May Result in Fines

In Saskatchewan and across the country, public health authorities are seeing increasing transmission rates as a result of public and private gatherings that are in contravention of public health orders and guidelines. Public health orders in Saskatchewan specify that individuals must self-isolate upon a confirmed COVID-19 test result and that indoor and outdoor gatherings may have a maximum of 30 people, provided there is enough space to maintain a two metre separation between individuals who are not in the same household. Gathering sizes should be smaller if there isn’t enough space to maintain a physical distance of two metres at all times.

There can be very serious consequences for not following Public Health Orders, including fines. Fines may be $2,000 for individuals and $10,000 for corporations, plus a victim surcharge.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.