There are 18 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Oct. 8, bringing the total to 2,012 reported cases. The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (3), Far Northeast (2), Northwest (1), North Central (2), Saskatoon (6), Central East (2), Regina (1) and Southeast (1) zones.

Of the 2,012 reported cases, 143 are considered active. A total of 1,845 people have recovered.

Seven people are in hospital. Six people are receiving inpatient care; five in Saskatoon and one in Regina. One person is in intensive care in Regina.

Of the 2,012 cases in the province to date:

304 cases are travellers;

998 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

585 have no known exposures; and

125 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

77 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

347 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

664 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 611 are in the 40-59 age range; 322 are in the 60-79 age range; and 68 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

24 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

There are:

458 cases are from the south area (225 south west, 205 south central, 28 south east)

420 cases are from the Saskatoon area

365 cases are from the far north area (354 far north west, 0 far north central, 11 far north east)

286 cases are from the central area (177 central west, 109 central east)

285 cases are from the north area (133 north west, 83 north central, 69 north east)

198 cases are from the Regina area

To date, 207,230 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of October 6, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers are available from Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 144,502 people tested per million population. The national rate was 208,187 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 1,767 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

Thanksgiving, Gatherings and Travel

With Thanksgiving weekend approaching, Saskatchewan residents are reminded that restrictions on gathering sizes remain in place. Public health orders state that indoor and outdoor gatherings may have a maximum of 30 people, as long as there is enough space to maintain a two metre separation between individuals who are not in the same household or extended household. If there isn’t enough space to maintain distancing, invite fewer people. Shared meals between non-household members are discouraged.

Non-essential or recreational travel to or from Saskatchewan is discouraged.

Further guidance on Thanksgiving is available at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/re-open-saskatchewan-plan/guidelines/fall-activity-guidelines.

Everyone should continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing is available to anyone who requests it. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner. If you require urgent care, call 911.

Further information on testing is available at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-information.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.