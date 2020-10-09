There are 22 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Oct. 9, bringing the total to 2,034 reported cases. The new cases are located in the Far Northeast (2), North Central (4), Saskatoon (5), Central West (3), Central East (4), Regina (2) and South Central (2) zones.

Of the 2,034 reported cases, 139 are considered active. A total of 1,871 people have recovered.

Eight people are in hospital. Six people are receiving inpatient care; four in Saskatoon, one in Regina and one in the South West. Two people are in intensive care; one in Regina and one in Saskatoon.

Of the 2,034 cases in the province to date:

308 cases are travellers;

1,004 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

590 have no known exposures; and

132 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

77 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

348 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

681 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 612 are in the 40-59 age range; 325 are in the 60-79 age range; and 68 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

24 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

There are:

460 cases are from the south area (225 south west, 207 south central, 28 south east)

425 cases are from the Saskatoon area

367 cases are from the far north area (354 far north west, 0 far north central, 13 far north east)

293 cases are from the central area (180 central west, 113 central east)

289 cases are from the north area (133 north west, 87 north central, 69 north east)

200 cases are from the Regina area

To date, 209,560 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of Oct. 7, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers are available from Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 145,605 people tested per million population. The national rate was 212,158 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 2,330 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

Thanksgiving, Gatherings and Travel

With Thanksgiving weekend approaching, Saskatchewan residents are reminded that restrictions on gathering sizes remain in place. Public health orders state that indoor and outdoor gatherings may have a maximum of 30 people, as long as there is enough space to maintain a two-metre separation between individuals who are not in the same household or extended household. If there isn’t enough space to maintain distancing, invite fewer people. Shared meals between non-household members are discouraged.

Non-essential or recreational travel is discouraged.

Further guidance on Thanksgiving is available at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/re-open-saskatchewan-plan/guidelines/fall-activity-guidelines.

Everyone should continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing is available to anyone who requests it. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner. If you require urgent care, call 911.

Further information on testing is available at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-information.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.