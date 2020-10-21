There are 57 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Oct. 21, bringing the total to 2,496 cases. The new cases are located in the Far Northeast (1), Northwest (1), North Central (17), Northeast (4), Saskatoon (14), Central West (2), Central East (7) and Regina (11) zones.

Public health investigations are underway to determine the source of transmission for all new cases. Saskatoon’s new cases continue to be primarily linked with outbreaks at local nightclubs.

Of the 2,496 reported cases, 469 are considered active. A total of 2,002 people have recovered.

Seventeen people are in hospital. Fifteen people are receiving inpatient care; seven in the Saskatoon zone, two in the Regina zone, five in the North Central zone, one in the Central East zone. Two people are in intensive care, one in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

Of the 2,496 cases in the province to date:

332 cases are travellers;

1,215 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

674 have no known exposures; and

275 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

82 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

463 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

866 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 730 are in the 40-59 age range; 361 are in the 60-79 age range; and 76 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

25 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

There are:

539 cases are from the Saskatoon area

472 cases are from the south area (227 south west, 210 south central, 35 south east)

443 cases are from the north area (154 north west, 194 north central, 95 north east)

415 cases are from the far north area (371 far north west, 0 far north central, 44 far north east)

347 cases are from the central area (195 central west, 152 central east)

280 cases are from the Regina area

To date, 238,013 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of Oct. 19, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers are available from PHAC, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 162,549 people tested per million population. The national rate was 234,139 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 2,483 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

COVID-19 Outbreak Information and Advisories

The Government of Saskatchewan publicly posts outbreaks in hospitals, long-term care and integrated facilities, personal care homes, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, group homes, congregate/communal living settings, places of worship, daycares, schools, universities, colleges, workplaces, mass gatherings and events.

Public advisories will be issued by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) when there is has been a COVID-19 exposure risk to the public when the contact investigation is unable to reach all potential contacts, as well as the latest on restrictions to visitation at SHA facilities.

Current information on provincial outbreaks and advisory information is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-latest-updates.

COVID-19 Testing

A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner. If you require urgent care, call 911.

Further information on testing, including drive-thru testing locations, is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-testing.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.