There are 44 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Oct. 20, bringing the total to 2,439 cases. The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (2), Far Northeast (1), Northwest (3), North Central (5), Northeast (7), Saskatoon (20), Central East (2), Regina (3) and South Central (1) zones.

Public health investigations are underway to determine the source of transmission for all new cases. Saskatoon’s new cases continue to be primarily linked with outbreaks at local nightclubs.

Note that a number of cases have been reassigned:

One case with pending residence information was deemed an out-of-province resident and was removed from the counts.

One case with pending residence information was assigned to the Far North East zone.

One case was deemed to be an out-of-province resident and was removed from the counts. The case was previously assigned to the North Central Zone.

One Saskatchewan resident was tested and confirmed out-of-province and assigned to the North West zone.

Of the 2,439 reported cases, 427 are considered active. A total of 1,987 people have recovered.

Eighteen people are in hospital. Sixteen people are receiving inpatient care; seven in the Saskatoon zone, two in the Regina zone, six in the North Central zone, one in the Central East zone. Two people are in intensive care, one in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

Of the 2,439 cases in the province to date:

327 cases are travellers;

1,182 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

653 have no known exposures; and

277 are under investigation by local public health.​

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

82 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

446 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

842 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 718 are in the 40-59 age range; 357 are in the 60-79 age range; and 76 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

25 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

There are:

525 cases are from the Saskatoon area

472 cases are from the south area (227 south west, 210 south central, 35 south east)

421 cases are from the north area (153 north west, 177 north central, 91 north east)

414 cases are from the far north area (371 far north west, 0 far north central, 43 far north east)

338 cases are from the central area (193 central west, 145 central east)

269 cases are from the Regina area

To date, 235,530 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of Oct. 18, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers are available from PHAC, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 161,069 people tested per million population. The national rate was 232,728 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 2,513 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

Vote Safe in 2020

E-day is coming for both provincial and municipal elections in Saskatchewan and Elections Saskatchewan has developed the tools necessary to keep it safe. All residents are required not only to abide by public health orders in place, but the safety measures Elections Saskatchewan has provided to protect voters, election workers and candidate representatives at the polls and returning offices.

EXTRAORDINARY MEASURES

While a record number of residents have requested mail-in ballots for the provincial election, consider advance polls available in your area. Consider scheduling to mark your ballot during the mid-morning or mid-afternoon on election day, when provincial and municipal polls may have less traffic.

Elections Saskatchewan has implemented options for residents unable to vote in person. For more information on these, and the COVID-19 precautions Elections Saskatchewan is taking, visit www.elections.sk.ca.

Expansion of COVID-19 Testing Drive Thru in Regina

Hours for the Regina drive thru testing site have been expanded to seven days a week starting Oct. 19. Please note that appointment-based testing remains available seven days a week in Regina for those requiring this service.

Regina – International Trade Centre at Evraz Place – Hall C, 1700 Elphinstone Street

Sunday to Saturday – 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saskatoon – 3630 Thatcher Avenue

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays – 12 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

A valid Saskatchewan Health Card will be required for each person getting tested. A Canadian Armed Forces number or Interim Federal Health identification will also be accepted. Individuals from out of province will require a valid provincial health card from their province of residence.

You will be required to wear a mask during the registration process.

The drive-thru sites will be first come, first served so there may be some wait times. You must wait in your vehicle. There are no public washrooms available at these sites.

Further information on testing is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-testing.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.