There are 66 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Oct. 19, bringing the total to 2,396 cases. The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (3), Far Northeast (3), Northwest (4), North Central (17), Northeast (1), Saskatoon (25), Central West (2), Central East (2), Regina (8) and Southwest (1) zones.

Public health investigations are underway to determine the source of transmission for all new cases. Saskatoon’s cases are primarily linked with outbreaks at local bars/nightclubs and additional cases are expected to be reported in the coming days.

The Gospel Worship event in Prince Albert has been connected to 86 first and second generation cases in 17 different communities in the province. Many of the newer cases and outbreaks arising in the north are now third generation cases from this event. Public health’s contact investigation is an estimated 450 contacts.

Of the 2,369 reported cases, 398 are considered active. A total of 1,973 people have recovered.

Eighteen people are in hospital. Sixteen people are receiving inpatient care; seven in the Saskatoon zone, two in the Regina zone, five in the North Central zone, one in the Central East and one in the South East zone. Two people are in intensive care, one in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

Of the 2,396 cases in the province to date:

326 cases are travellers;

1,160 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

647 have no known exposures; and

263 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

81 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

431 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

831 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 705 are in the 40-59 age range; 353 are in the 60-79 age range; and 76 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

25 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

Two (2) cases have pending residence location.

There are:

505 cases are from the Saskatoon area

471 cases are from the south area (227 south west, 209 south central, 35 south east)

410 cases are from the far north area (369 far north west, 0 far north central, 41 far north east)

406 cases are from the north area (149 north west, 173 north central, 84 north east)

336 cases are from the central area (193 central west, 143 central east)

266 cases are from the Regina area

To date, 233,017 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of October 17, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers are available from Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 159,870 people tested per million population. The national rate was 231,415 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 2,288 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

Expansion of COVID-19 Testing Drive Thru in Regina

Hours for the Regina drive thru testing site have been expanded to seven days a week starting today, Oct. 19. Please note that appointment-based testing remains available seven days a week in Regina for those requiring this service.

Regina – International Trade Centre at Evraz Place – Hall C, 1700 Elphinstone Street

Sunday to Saturday – 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saskatoon – 3630 Thatcher Avenue

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays – 12 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

A valid Saskatchewan Health Card will be required for each person getting tested. A Canadian Armed Forces number or Interim Federal Health identification will also be accepted. Individuals from out of province will require a valid provincial health card from their province of residence.

You will be required to wear a mask during the registration process.

The drive-thru sites will be first come, first served so there may be some wait times. You must wait in your vehicle. There are no public washrooms available at these sites.

Further information on testing is available at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-information.

Vote Safe in 2020

E-day is coming for both provincial and municipal elections in Saskatchewan and Elections Saskatchewan has developed the tools necessary to help improve the safety for voters. All residents are required not only to abide by public health orders in place, but the safety measures Elections Saskatchewan has provided to protect voters, election workers and candidate representatives at the polls and returning offices.

While a record number of residents have requested mail-in ballots for the provincial election, consider advance polls available in your area. Also, schedule to mark your ballot during the mid-morning or mid-afternoon on election day, when provincial and municipal polls may have less traffic.

For more information on the precautions Elections Saskatchewan is taking, visit www.elections.sk.ca.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.