The Saskatchewan Health Authority is restricting visits to the Northland Pioneers Lodge long-term care facility in Meadow Lake immediately, after a positive COVID-19 case in the facility. This means family members and/or support people will only be permitted for compassionate reasons. No other visitors are allowed into the long-term care home at this time and these enhanced restrictions will remain in place until further notice. The Saskatchewan Health Authority is asking families and the public for their support and cooperation in order to contain the spread of the virus. Outdoor visitation will continue where it is deemed safe to do so.

The health and safety of our patients and the employees who care for them is of utmost importance to the Saskatchewan Health Authority, and keeping the people we serve and our employees and physicians healthy and safe is paramount to the work we do each and every day.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, please take precautions to protect yourself, your families and everyone who lives in the community. COVID-19 is present in many other communities across Saskatchewan and we all have a responsibility to minimize the spread of the disease.

Compassionate Care Visitation

Compassionate care reasons may include, but are not limited to, family or support persons during end-of-life care, major surgery, intensive care/critical care, maternal/pediatrics, long-term care residents whose quality of life or care needs are unmet or those inpatients and outpatients with specific challenges. Detailed information about Compassionate Care can be found at saskatchewan.ca/covid19.

Family members and support people who are permitted under these exceptions must be verified and undergo a health screening prior to entering the facility or home. This includes a temperature check and questionnaire. The visitor will be required to perform hand hygiene (handwashing and/or use of hand sanitizer) when entering and leaving the facility or home and when entering and leaving the patient’s or resident’s room. Visitors will be required to wear a medical-grade mask while inside the facility or home and potentially additional personal protective equipment if required. Visitors are not permitted to wait in waiting rooms or other common areas.

Virtual Visiting

The Saskatchewan Health Authority acknowledges the importance of family support to those who are healing within our hospitals and residents of long-term care homes. However, we are asking families and visitors for their cooperation in following these guidelines. Until we are able to safely allow visitors back into our health care facilities and long-term care homes, we encourage you to consider other ways to stay connected with your family members or friends in our hospitals and long-term care homes, such as phone calls or online means of communication. We encourage families to consider virtual visiting through electronic applications such as FaceTime, Skype and WhatsApp.

COVID-19 Testing

SHA is encouraging all provincial residents to seek testing if you are experiencing symptoms and is reminding everyone that testing is available for anyone who wants a test.

If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headaches, aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose or a loss of your sense of taste or smell, contact HealthLine 811, a nurse practitioner or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19.

You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.