Meadow Lake RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the individual(s) who shot at a residence in Meadow Lake last night/early this morning (Oct. 15-16).

Shortly after midnight, police responded to the report of multiple shots fired at a residence on the 600 block of 3rd Street West.

Meadow Lake RCMP is investigating with the assistance of Meadow Lake RCMP Police Dog Services and North Battleford RCMP Forensics Identification Services.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call Saskatchewan RCMP at 306-310-RCMP or Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

Police believe there is no risk to public safety at this time.