There are nine new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Oct. 5, bringing the total to 1,968 reported cases. The new cases are located in the Saskatoon (1), Central East (5), Regina (1), South Central (1) and Southeast (1) zones.

Of the 1,968 reported cases, 143 are considered active. A total of 1,801 people have recovered.

One person is in hospital in intensive care in Regina.

Of the 1,968 cases in the province to date:

300 cases are travellers;

976 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

570 have no known exposures; and

122 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

74 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

340 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

650 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 603 are in the 40-59 age range; 310 are in the 60-79 age range; and 65 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

24 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

There are:

454 cases are from the south area (225 south west, 205 south central, 24 south east)

404 cases are from the Saskatoon area

359 cases are from the far north area (350 far north west, 0 far north central, 9 far north east)

281 cases are from the north area (132 north west, 80 north central, 69 north east)

278 cases are from the central area (176 central west, 102 central east)

192 cases are from the Regina area

To date, 202,136 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of October 3, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers are available from Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 140,782 people tested per million population. The national rate was 202,872 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 2,612 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

Think Twice Before Travelling This Winter

While interprovincial travel is permitted, any non-essential travel, especially internationally, is discouraged.

Essential travel, including travel for agricultural production, industry, transport, medical appointments, etc. has always been permitted and will continue to be.

If you must travel outside of Saskatchewan, but within Canada, check government websites of the province or territory of your destination. Some provinces may require you to self-isolate for 14 days upon entry.

If you are travelling internationally, note that some airlines or destinations may require proof of a negative COVID-19 test before travel. If you are asymptomatic and planning to travel but require a test, please allow a minimum of seven days from the date of your test through to notification of results. You can also view your results directly on MySaskHealthRecord.

If you do travel internationally, upon returning to Canada, an Emergency Order under the federal Quarantine Act requires you self-isolate for 14 days.

More guidance for travel is available at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/travel-information.

No one should travel when sick.

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing is available to anyone who requests it. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner. If you require urgent care, call 911.

Further information on testing is available here: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-information.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.