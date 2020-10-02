There are 13 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Oct. 2, bringing the total to 1,940 reported cases. The new cases are located in the North Central (1), North East (1), Saskatoon (6), Central East (4) and South Central (1) zones.

Of the 1,940 reported cases, 147 are considered active. A total of 1,769 people have recovered.

Six people are in hospital, all are receiving inpatient care; three of those are in Saskatoon, one is in Regina and two are in the South West. There is no one in intensive care.

Of the 1,940 cases in the province to date:

293 cases are travellers;

954 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

565 have no known exposures; and

128 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

73 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

333 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

640 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 594 are in the 40-59 age range; 309 are in the 60-79 age range; and 64 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

24 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

There are:

445 cases are from the south area (224 south west, 202 south central, 19 south east)

399 cases are from the Saskatoon area

359 cases are from the far north area (350 far north west, 0 far north central, 9 far north east)

281 cases are from the north area (132 north west, 80 north central, 69 north east)

268 cases are from the central area (176 central west, 92 central east)

188 cases are from the Regina area

To date, 195,286 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of Sept. 30, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers are available from Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 136,535 people tested per million population. The national rate was 197,478 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 2,280 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing is available to anyone who requests it. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner. If you require urgent care, call 911.

Note that testing is prioritized for symptomatic individuals. Symptomatic patients in acute care and symptomatic and asymptomatic healthcare workers and first responders, residents in long term care or personal care homes, teachers and educational staff are also prioritized.

If you are symptomatic and call 811 to book a test, you will be booked for a test approximately 48 hours after the reported onset of symptoms. Symptomatic Saskatchewan residents planning to attend a drive-thru site are asked to attend after experiencing symptoms for 48 hours. Drive-through staff may advise symptomatic residents return at that 48 hour mark to ensure an accurate result.

If you are asymptomatic and planning to travel but require a test, please allow a minimum of seven days from the date of your test through to notification of results. You can also view your results directly on MySaskHealthRecord. Drive-through testing sites that do not require a referral are operating in Regina and Saskatoon. This is in addition to the testing and assessment centres currently open.

Regina – International Trade Centre at Evraz Place – Hall C, 1700 Elphinstone Street

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays – 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturdays – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saskatoon – 3630 Thatcher Avenue

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays – 12 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

A valid Saskatchewan Health Card will be required for each person getting tested. A Canadian Armed Forces number or Interim Federal Health identification will also be accepted. Individuals from out of province will require a valid provincial health card from their province of residence.

You will be required to wear a mask during the registration process.

The drive-thru sites will be first come, first served so there may be some wait times. You must wait in your vehicle. There are no public washrooms available at these sites.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.