There are 58 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Oct. 27, bringing the total to 2,841 cases. The new cases are located in the far Northwest (1), Far Northeast (1), Northwest (8), North Central (6), Northeast (2), Saskatoon (29), Central East (3), Regina (5), and Southeast (2) zones and one case is pending location.

Public health investigations are underway to determine the source of transmission for all new cases. Of the 2,841 reported cases, 652 are considered active. A total of 2,164 people have recovered.

Twenty-four people are in hospital. Eighteen people are receiving inpatient care; seven in the North zone, nine in the Saskatoon zone and two in the Regina zone. Six people are in intensive care; one in the North Central zone, four in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

Of the 2,841 cases in the province:

351 cases are travelers;

1,392 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

730 have no known exposures; and

368 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

87 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

561 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

1,016 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 804 are in the 40-59 age range; 380 are in the 60-79 age range; and 80 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

25 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

There are:665 cases from the Saskatoon area

537 cases from the north area (175 north west, 249 north central, 113 north east)

489 cases from the south area (228 south west, 211 south central, 50 south east)

436 cases from the far north area (382 far north west, 0 far north central, 54 far north east)

369 cases from the central area (196 central west, 173 central east)

342 cases are from the Regina area

Three (3) cases have pending residence location.



To date, 253,675 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of Oct. 25, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 171,014 people tested per million population. The national rate was 256,746 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 3,434 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan. This is the highest daily number of tests performed to date. The previous highest was 3,049 tests performed on October 11.

Halloween

Remember: if you are going to participate in Halloween activities, do so safely. Don’t attend or host large events that exceed gathering size limits under current public health orders or Reopen Saskatchewan Guidelines. This includes house parties, public events and pub crawls. Activities that do not follow public health orders or Reopen Saskatchewan Guidelines have been shown to be possible “superspreaders” and hosts/businesses can be fined under the Public Health Act.

For guidelines regarding Halloween Trick-or-Treating (including door-to-door and Mall/Retail Trick-or-Treating) Haunted Houses and Pumpkin Patches, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-halloween.

COVID-19 Testing

A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner. If you require urgent care, call 911.

Further information on testing, including drive-thru testing locations, is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-testing.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.