On Oct. 22 at approximately 7:15 p.m., Meadow Lake RCMP received a report of a robbery and assault that occurred at a residence in Meadow Lake.

Initial investigation by police revealed the victim attended the residence and was then assaulted and robbed by the occupants inside the residence. The victim sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries from the assault and had a number of personal items stolen before being released.

Based on the initial investigation, officers were able to identify two suspects who they believed were armed with a firearm.

The Saskatchewan RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT) was called to assist with the investigation and to conduct a high-risk search warrant to locate the suspects.

On Oct. 23, around 9:30 p.m., ERT, along with officers from the Meadow Lake detachment, executed a high-risk search warrant at a residence on the 400 block of 7 Street West in Meadow Lake. As a result, police officers took seven people into custody without incident. Two of these individuals were released without charges.

A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of ammunition, a quantity of controlled substances and a number of items linking the suspects to the armed robbery and assault.

Lana Aubichon, a 36-year-old female from Meadow Lake, is facing four charges under the Criminal Code, including robbery with a firearm, assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement and uttering threats, in addition to her other outstanding warrants.

Rocky Fiddler, a 36-year-old male from Meadow Lake, is facing charges under the Criminal Code including robbery with a firearm, assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, and uttering threats.



Lana Aubichon and Rocky Fiddler were remanded into custody and appeared in Meadow Lake provincial court Oct. 26.

Three other people, a 38-year-old male, a 40-year-old male and a 34-year-old female, all from Meadow Lake, who were located at the residence at the time of the search are facing charges unrelated to the robbery and physical assault of the victim.

There was an increased police presence in the community for approximately four hours. Meadow Lake RCMP would like to thank residents in the neighbourhood for their cooperation and for giving officers the space required to conduct a thorough investigation and examine the scene.