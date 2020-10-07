There are 10 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on Oct. 7, bringing the total to 1,994 reported cases. The new cases are located in the Saskatoon (4), Central West (1), Central East (1), Regina (3) and Southeast (1) zones.

One case with pending location from Oct. 6 has been assigned to the Central East zone.

Of the 1,994 reported cases, 138 are considered active. A total of 1,832 people have recovered.

Five people are in hospital. Four people are receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon. One person is in intensive care in Regina.

Of the 1,994 cases in the province to date:

303 cases are travellers;

989 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

574 have no known exposures; and

128 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

76 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

344 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

661 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 609 are in the 40-59 age range; 314 are in the 60-79 age range; and 66 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

24 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

There are:

457 cases are from the south area (225 south west, 205 south central, 27 south east)

414 cases are from the Saskatoon area

360 cases are from the far north area (351 far north west, 0 far north central, 9 far north east)

284 cases are from the central area (177 central west, 107 central east)

282 cases are from the north area (132 north west, 81 north central, 69 north east)

197 cases are from the Regina area

To date, 205,463 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of October 5, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers are available from Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 143,426 people tested per million population. The national rate was 206,423 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 1,730 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

Multi-Jurisdictional Community Outbreak Declared

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has declared a multi-jurisdictional community transmitted outbreak involving a series of Full Gospel Outreach events in Prince Albert from Sept. 14 to Oct. 4. The contact tracing investigation currently involves more than 100 people across the province.

Public health officials are advising individuals who were at these events to self-isolate immediately and contact 811 for a referral. They should remain on isolation until assessed by their local public health unit. It is important to note that individuals may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more information, https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/latest-updates#covid-19-outbreaks-in-saskatchewan.

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing is available to anyone who requests it. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner. If you require urgent care, call 911.

Further information on testing is available at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-information.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.