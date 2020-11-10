There are 127 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Nov. 10, bringing the provincial total to date to 4,214 cases. One hundred and twenty five of the new cases are in Saskatchewan and two are Saskatchewan residents tested out of province.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (6), Far North Central (4), Far Northeast (6), Northwest (11), North Central (2), Northeast (2), Saskatoon (50), Central West (2), Central East (6), Regina (31) and South Central (6) zones.

One case is pending residence information. Three cases reported Nov. 8 with pending residence information have been assigned to the North Central zone.

Of the 4,214 reported cases, 1,305 are considered active. A total of 2,880 people have recovered.

Forty-four people are in hospital. Thirty-three people are receiving inpatient care; one in the Far North West, three in the North West, seven in North Central, one in the North East, 18 in Saskatoon, three in the Regina zone. Eleven people are in intensive care; two in North Central, six in Saskatoon, one in Central East and two in Regina.

Of the 4,214 cases in the province:

394 cases are travelers;

1,931 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

914 have no known exposures; and

975 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

122 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

854 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

1,544 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 1,190 are in the 40-59 age range; 522 are in the 60-79 age range; and 104 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

29 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

Of 4,214 confirmed cases:

1,179 cases are from the Saskatoon area

902 cases are from the north area (294 north west, 436 north central, 172 north east)

604 cases are from the Regina area

553 cases are from the south area (243 south west, 232 south central, 78 south east)

520 cases are from the far north area (440 far north west, 9 far north central, 71 far north east)

445 cases are from the central area (203 central west, 242 central east)

11 cases have pending residence information

To date, 285,858 COVID-19 tests have been processed Saskatchewan. As of November 8, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 190,095 people tested per million population. The national rate was 265,663 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 1,837 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

