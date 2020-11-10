The voters of Meadow Lake have spoken.

During tonight’s (Nov. 9) municipal election, the four Meadow Lake city council incumbents — Conrad Read, Tom Harrison, Ron Dishko and Richard Levesque — were successfully re-elected for another four-year term, while newcomers Clay Debray and Mauri Young were also elected to fill the two remaining seats. The six will join mayor Merlin Seymour (who was recently acclaimed for another term) for the next city council meeting Monday (Nov. 16) where they will be officially sworn in.

Unofficial results following tonight’s election saw Read receive 506 votes followed by Debray (468), Dishko (409), Levesque (405), Harrison (398) and Young (320).

Meanwhile, the remaining candidates finished as follows: Kassidy Dunsing (315), Shawn Brander (269), Felicia Adams (254), Amber Ambroziak (247) and Sebastien Dupuis (179).

Meanwhile, a new reeve was elected tonight in the RM of Meadow Lake.

Unofficially, newcomer Harvey Harriott bested incumbent Tim McKay 249 votes to 240, while, in Division I, incumbent Dale Sheppard earned 64 votes to George Million’s 38. In the three-way race for the vacant Division III seat, Ashley Russell came out on top with 45 votes to Alan Danilkewich’s 25 and Brian Smith’s 19. And, in Division V, incumbent Blair Mysko was returned to office with 58 votes to Joel Easton’s 57.

