There are 190 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Nov. 9, bringing the provincial total to date to 4,087 cases. The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (15), Far North Central (1), Far Northeast (4), Northwest (19), North Central (15), Northeast (6), Saskatoon (76), Central West (2), Central East (8), Regina (25), Southwest (5), South Central (1) and Southeast (7) zones.

Six (6) new cases have pending residence information. One case reported Nov. 7 with pending residence information has been assigned to the Northwest zone.

One resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died: the individual was in their 80s and was from the North Central zone. This brings the total number of deaths in the province to 29.

Of the 4,087 reported cases, 1,289 are considered active. A total of 2,769 people have recovered.

Thirty-seven people are in hospital. Twenty-nine people are receiving inpatient care; one in the Far North West, one in the Far North East, two in North West, six in North Central, 14 in Saskatoon, four in Regina and one in the South East zones. Eight people are in intensive care; two in North Central, four in Saskatoon and two in Regina.

Of the 4,087 cases in the province:

388 cases are travelers;

1,871 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

887 have no known exposures; and

941 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

120 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

832 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

1,488 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 1,157are in the 40-59 age range; 507 are in the 60-79 age range; and 103 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

29 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

Of 4,087 confirmed cases:

1,129 cases are from the Saskatoon area

884 cases are from the north area (283 north west, 431 north central, 170 north east)

573 cases are from the Regina area

547 cases are from the south area (243 south west, 226 south central, 78 south east)

504 cases are from the far north area (434 far north west, 5 far north central, 65 far north east)

437 cases are from the central area (201 central west, 236 central east)

13 cases have pending residence information

To date, 284,021 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of November 7, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 188,720 people tested per million population. The national rate was 264,310 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 2,505 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

Tracking COVID Risk in School Settings

A list of all schools with any COVID-19 positive staff or students is now available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-schools. Please note that public health will continue to contact families directly if a student or family member is considered a close contact to a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Schools will be removed from this list after 14 days, which is a standard period of self-isolation for close contacts. Declarations by a medical health officer of an outbreak in a school will continue to be posted at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-outbreaks. Outbreaks are generally declared when there are two or more individuals with COVID-19 and the transmission likely occurred within the school setting.

Download COVID Alert App

Health Canada’s COVID Alert application is available to Saskatchewan residents. This free, voluntary app provides digital alerts to let people know if they may have been exposed to COVID-19. It does not collect personal health information or track the location of users.

COVID Alert is available for Canadians as a free download from the App Store or the Google Play Store.

More information on using the app and how your privacy is protected at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-apps.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.