On Nov. 6, officials from the Saskatchewan Health Authority identified a positive COVID-19 case in an individual at Jonas Samson Middle School in Meadow Lake.

Communication has been shared with the specific classroom/cohort, as well as the school community. The SHA is conducting contact tracing.

To protect privacy, the Northwest School Division is not able to share or discuss details.

“Our thoughts are with this member of our school community, and we hope they are doing well,” noted a statement on the NWSD’s website. “We all have a shared responsibility to decrease the risk of COVID-19 entering schools. Our school plans contain many important measures, processes and protocols which add layers of protection for students and staff.”

Students and families are reminded to be diligent in performing the daily health screening, stay home if ill, call HealthLine 811 if exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, practice proper hand hygiene, maintain physical distancing as much as possible, wear a mask when appropriate, and do everything we can to keep each other safe.