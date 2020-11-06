A temporary disruption to obstetrical services at the Meadow Lake Hospital will commence effective immediately due to staffing shortages. Obstetrical services at the Meadow Lake Hospital will resume at 7 a.m. Nov. 12.

During th​e disruption, patients requiring obstetrical services will be screened for COVID-19. Patients who screen negative will be recommended to delivery in North Battleford. Obstetrical patients screening COVID positive will be recommended to deliver in Lloydminster Hospital or the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon. Following regular care standards, high-risk patients will continue to be referred to the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon.

The hospital is asking its ma​​ternal care patients to discuss their options with their family or obstetrical providers.

“It is important to ensure a smooth transition for each patient to a new family or obstetrical provider should you deliver within this period,” noted a recent Saskatchewan Health Authority news release. “Additional travel time should be a consideration in your plans.”

In the event of an emerg​​​ency, call 911. Non-urgent health-related questions should be directed to HealthLine by calling 811.

“We thank the community for its understa​nding and patience during this time,” the SHA added.